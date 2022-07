2 Top Biotech Stocks Defying the Bear Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Uncertainty over elevated inflation, future interest rate hikes, and a potential recession has weighed heavily on financial markets in 2022. In fact, the S&P 500 index has dipped 19% year to date. But some sectors have fared far better to this point -- even as the markets have plunged. Since prescription drugs are needed in all economic environments, pharma stocks have unsurprisingly trounced the broader markets. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) are two of the biggest and best pharma companies in the world that income investors should consider buying. Here's why.