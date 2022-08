2 Top Biotech Stocks Defying the Bear Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's hard to sugarcoat the current state of equity markets and the broader economy. Things don't look good. Inflation, a potential recession on the way, geopolitical tensions, and supply chain issues are just some of the challenges we face. With all that going on, it might be tempting to give up on investing in stocks right now.However, it's worth noting that some companies are doing just fine, even amid all these troubles. Let's look at two such corporations in the biotech space: Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) and Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL). These drugmakers have done an excellent job of defying the market sell-off this year, at least so far. Here's why they could continue along that path.Continue reading