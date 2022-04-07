2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With long-term investing, time is on your side. There is beauty in the fact that you can ignore the short-term market gyrations and instead focus on quality companies in growing markets. While some biotechs can be risky, not all are dependent upon clinical trial outcomes.That's why I want to take a closer look at Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS). One develops tools for the industry, while the other is focused on cancer diagnostics. These companies have blossomed over the last decade and generated significant shareholder value in the process. With proven technologies in growing markets and expanding product lines, investors can likely expect continued market-beating returns. Don't want to miss out on the cell and gene therapy revolution, but also don't want to be at the whims of regulators or clinical trials? Repligen, the self-proclaimed engine for the research and development of next-generation products, might be right for you. This biotech sells the instruments and associated disposables that are needed for the production of cutting-edge therapies. From monoclonal antibodies to cell and gene therapy, to COVID-19-related vaccines and treatments, Repligen is an agnostic supplier of mission-critical products to the biotech industry.Continue reading