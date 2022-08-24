|
2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
Market downturns can be challenging for investors, but a great way to cope is to gain some perspective by zooming out. Equities may be in the red for the year, but they are up a good deal since the early days of the pandemic and even more so over the past five years.For those with a long-term investing timeline, the future will look much like the past. Stocks will continue to climb. To benefit from that, it helps to buy individual stocks that can also perform well over long periods. Biotech giants Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) are great options. AMGN Total Return Level data by YCharts.Continue reading
