|
26.01.2023 14:23:00
2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
Patience is one of the qualities long-term investors have to cultivate, but doing so isn't easy. Equity markets are entirely unpredictable in the short run. Their ups and down can sometimes rattle even seasoned investors. But it helps to keep a cool head and to know that the companies you have invested in have the fortitude to survive even the most challenging market or economic downturn.The biotech industry is a great place to look for stocks that can survive down markets and be successful over long periods since the drugs these companies develop are so critical to their customers' lives. Let's look at two biotech stocks to buy today and hold on to for a while: Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA).Amgen is a longtime leader in the biotech industry, with a broad and diversified lineup of drugs in multiple areas, as some of the company's most recent approvals indicate. They include Tezspire for treating asthma and Lumakras, a cancer therapy. This is merely the tip of the iceberg; the company boasts many other medicines and a rich pipeline. Although it is in the business of developing its own brand-new drugs, Amgen is also in the biosimilar market.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Biotech Holdings LtdShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Biotech Holdings LtdShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNeuer Input von der Berichtssaison: US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen-- ATX und DAX letztlich etwas höher -- Börsen in Honkong und Japan zu Handelsende uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss den Donnerstagshandel knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie ab. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Ende freundlich. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag grün. In Japan und Hongkong waren unterschiedliche Vorzeichen auszumachen, in Festlandchina wurde feiertagsbedingt weiterhin nicht gehandelt.