2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy in April

April showers came early for biotech investors, leaving the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEMKT: XBI) down over 17% year to date, trailing the S&P 500. The good news is that solid companies are on sale. 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) and Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) are two companies that have been particularly stung by recent market volatility.These two biotechs are in full-on growth mode. Plus, both are in emerging and expanding fields with billions of dollars in addressable markets. Combine that with being down significantly from all-time highs, and 10x Genomics and Guardant warrant a second look.Building products to investigate, understand, and master biology, 10x Genomics is giving today's researchers the tools they need to make scientific breakthroughs. The company makes instruments as well as associated consumables and software to analyze the inner workings of a single cell at previously inaccessible resolution and scale. And with over 3,300 publications citing its tools, the scientific community loves the product. Not to mention that keeping customers happy is a great way to continue to chip away at its $15 billion opportunity in the global life sciences market. Continue reading