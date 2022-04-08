Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
08.04.2022 16:15:00
2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy in April
April showers came early for biotech investors, leaving the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEMKT: XBI) down over 17% year to date, trailing the S&P 500. The good news is that solid companies are on sale. 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) and Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) are two companies that have been particularly stung by recent market volatility.These two biotechs are in full-on growth mode. Plus, both are in emerging and expanding fields with billions of dollars in addressable markets. Combine that with being down significantly from all-time highs, and 10x Genomics and Guardant warrant a second look.Building products to investigate, understand, and master biology, 10x Genomics is giving today's researchers the tools they need to make scientific breakthroughs. The company makes instruments as well as associated consumables and software to analyze the inner workings of a single cell at previously inaccessible resolution and scale. And with over 3,300 publications citing its tools, the scientific community loves the product. Not to mention that keeping customers happy is a great way to continue to chip away at its $15 billion opportunity in the global life sciences market. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Biotech Holdings LtdShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Biotech Holdings LtdShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEntspannung am Ölmarkt: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Zuwächsen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Freitag kräftig an. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich im Freitagshandel uneinheitlich. An den Märkten in Fernost zeigten sich Anleger am letzten Handelstag der Woche zurückhaltend, dennoch standen am Ende mehrheitlich grüne Vorzeichen.