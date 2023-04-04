|
04.04.2023 11:30:00
2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy in April
Biotech stocks make a great addition to your portfolio at any time. They offer you innovation and, often, huge growth prospects over the long haul. But a biotech company can be particularly interesting as that company gets closer to the finish line with a potential product -- or has recently launched a new one.Right now, two of my favorite biotech companies fit the bill. At the same time, they're trading for bargain prices. That makes them excellent biotech stocks to buy right now in April -- and set yourself up for a long-term win. Let's take a look at these two great additions to any healthcare portfolio.Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) beat the bear market last year. That's after the biotech launched its first two products. First, it rolled out the sleep-disorder drug Sunosi, which it acquired from Jazz Pharmaceuticals. Later in the year, it won regulatory approval for an antidepressant named Auvelity. Each drug could reach peak sales of more than $1 billion, according to analyst and company forecasts.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!