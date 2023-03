2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy In March and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Most biotech companies are too risky to even think about holding forever. Between the big risk of a clinical trial blowing up and the lesser risk of getting one-upped by a competitor's medicine even after successfully moving a drug from the lab to the market, it's incredibly difficult to feel confident in a biotech's long-term future.There are, however, a couple of exceptions to that trend. Let's take a look at two that are ready for a purchase and long-term hold today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading