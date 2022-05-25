2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy in May

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Mounting uncertainty over the potential for a global recession led the S&P 500 index to fall into a bear market on May 20. But not all stocks have fared poorly. Pharma stocks Merck (NYSE: MRK) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) have gained 23% and 5%, respectively, year to date. And based on their valuations, the two stocks look like solid long-term buys right now.Merck's $233 billion market capitalization positions it as the fifth-largest pharma stock in the world. The company has an excellent drug portfolio and pipeline that should bode well for the future.Continue reading