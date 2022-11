2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As the year draws to a close, it's safe to say that investors won't look back at 2022 fondly. All three major U.S. market indexes are deep in the red, the economy isn't great, and geopolitical tensions persist. But some corporations have defied the odds and delivered solid returns this year.Biotech giants Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) are among them. Both drugmakers are riding a wave of positive developments, making them great investment options to consider this month. Let's dig a bit deeper.Continue reading