2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

It's been a rough year for the biotech industry, which as a whole has substantially lagged the broader market. Just look at the performance of the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF, an industry benchmark. What's more, some biotechs have been encountering their own company-specific issues.Two worth a closer look today are Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) whose prospects really don't look as bad as their year-to-date performances suggest. At current levels, both Amgen and Moderna are worth investing in now . Let's find out why.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel