26.05.2022 16:09:00
2 Top Cryptocurrencies Down 80% (or More) to Buy Right Now
The uncertain macroeconomic environment has investors moving away from assets perceived as risky. As a result, the crypto market has plunged 57% from its all-time high, and many individual crypto assets have fallen even further. For instance, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) are down 80% and 86%, respectively.Of course, those losses hurt in the short term, but the current market crash creates an opportunity for long-term investors. Crypto prices have always bounced back in the past, and Solana and Chainlink are backed by a compelling investment thesis.Here's what you should know.Continue reading
