2 Top Cryptocurrencies Poised for a Bull Run

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The cryptocurrency market is still in a slump -- down 14% to $1.9 trillion, year to date. But with assets trading at a massive discount to previous highs, now could be a great time to bet on the opportunity. The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) and Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) are two unique cryptos that could help power a rebound. Let's dig deeper. Defined as an interconnected virtual world where users can interact through games and other content, the metaverse is taking the tech world by storm. The Sandbox is betting this opportunity. And its growing mainstream acceptance and relatively affordable valuation could set it up for long-term growth. Continue reading