2 Top Cryptocurrencies Poised for a Bull Run in 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Want to earn multibagger returns? Look no further than cryptocurrency. While crypto prices have been in a slump so far this year, they look poised to rebound amid soaring inflation and macroeconomic uncertainty around the globe. Let's explore why Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and Aave (CRYPTO: AAVE) are great ways to bet on this opportunity. No one knows when crypto's current bear market will end, so investors should bet on assets with the potential to outperform in the rebound. Solana's massive technical advantages could help it capture market share from rivals, and it looks poised for a bull run when sentiment improves. Continue reading