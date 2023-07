2 Top Cryptocurrencies That Could Be About to Pop

In mid-July, crypto investors everywhere were rewarded with a huge legal win in the form of a positive court ruling for XRP (CRYPTO: XRP). This beleaguered cryptocurrency had been embroiled in a massive legal case with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for more than two years. In the end, a U.S. judge ruled that XRP was not a security, as long as it wasn't being sold directly to sophisticated institutional buyers.Immediately, the price of XRP exploded. The crypto token is now up more than 75% over the past week.This XRP court ruling is fantastic news for two other cryptocurrencies facing potential SEC action: Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA). Both of them have already rallied in the wake of the SEC ruling, and I think there's much more to come.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel