22.01.2022 12:30:00
2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade
Investors are becoming more bullish on cryptocurrency. In June 2021 a survey showed that 10% of U.S. adults were willing to invest in crypto assets, according to eMarketer. But that figure has more than doubled since then, reaching 24% in December 2021. Interestingly, the same report suggests that U.S. investors are less interested in traditional stocks, as the percentage of U.S. adults willing to invest in equity markets fell from 90% to 76% over the same period.Of course, that's great news for crypto investors, because rising demand should translate into higher prices. Moreover, in light of the latest volatility -- the crypto market currently sits more than a third below its all-time high -- now looks like a great time to add a few cryptocurrencies to your portfolio.Here are two ideas to get you started.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
