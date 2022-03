2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A few years back, cryptocurrency existed on the fringes of the finance world, and many investors saw little appeal or long-term value in digital assets. But that sentiment is slowly shifting. Today, investment banks like Goldman Sachs are involved in the crypto market, and 83% of millionaire millennials own crypto.Decentralized finance (DeFi) is one driver behind that trend. DeFi allows people to borrow, lend, and earn interest on money without going through a traditional financial institution. And by removing banks from the equation, DeFi can make financial services more efficient and more accessible.