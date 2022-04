2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The crypto market has crashed several times in the last few years. A prolonged sell-off between January 2018 and December 2018 cut the market down by nearly 90%. Then, after surging to a new high of $2.5 trillion in May 2021, the market fell more than 50% by July. It then recovered and peaked around $3 trillion in November 2021, before again getting cut in half.Today, the crypto market is worth $2 trillion, meaning it's still down 33% from its high. But if you can handle the type of volatility I just described, now looks like a good time to buy. Every past downturn has eventually ended with the market soaring to new highs, and there is no reason to believe this time is any different.With that in mind, here are two cryptocurrencies that could make you richer over the next decade.Continue reading