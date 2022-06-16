|
2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy on the Dip
Since peaking in November, the crypto market has plunged almost 70% and shed more than $2 trillion in value. That sharp decline has been driven by an increasingly worrisome economic environment. With inflation running rampant, some economists believe a recession is imminent, so investors are pulling money out of risky assets.However, crypto investors have seen this sort of crash before. In fact, the market lost 88% of its value during the last crypto winter, a three-year downturn that started in 2018. Of course, past performance is never a guarantee of future returns, but the investment thesis for Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) remains intact.Here's why both cryptocurrencies are worth buying now.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
