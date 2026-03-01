NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
01.03.2026 03:15:00
2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy With $100 Right Now
Cryptocurrency has been off to a bad start this year, with practically all the major names down by double digits. Unlike traditional assets such as stocks or bonds, digital currencies generally aren't tied to real-world economic activity, so it is difficult to pinpoint exactly what went wrong in the industry. But experts, such as Bitwise Asset Management Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan when talking to CNBC, suggest that it may be part of a recurring boom and bust cycle with no specific cause. The good news is that historically, cryptocurrency has always bounced back from these types of dips. And so far, there is little reason to assume this time will be any different. Let's discuss why Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) could be excellent ways for investors to bet on a long-term rebound. With prices down by an eye-popping 23% from the start of the year, Bitcoin has given back practically all the gains it enjoyed in anticipation of President Donald Trump's election victory. That said, the economic uncertainty and pro-cryptocurrency government policy that sparked the rally remain in play. And the asset's strong brand is the icing on the cake.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
