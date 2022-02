2 Top Defense Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Defense stocks tend to be predictable, boring dividend-payers but can light up during times of strife. After several years of the U.S. not engaging in any new conflicts, we may be entering one of those periods again.President Biden insists Russia is about to invade Ukraine -- despite denials by both countries that any attack is imminent -- and is deploying 3,000 troops to Poland and shifting 1,000 troops from Germany to Romania in a show of support for our NATO allies. .Whether there is ultimately a confrontation remains to be seen, but defense contractors are moving front and center again as a good offense is predicated on having a strong defense. All the saber-rattling makes it a good time to look at defense stocks, and the following two contractors look poised for a bull run.Continue reading