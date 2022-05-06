Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
06.05.2022 15:45:00
2 Top Dividend REITs That Wall Street Is Sleeping On
Sometimes investors have to look past the headlines to think about deeper trends that aren't easily apparent to Wall Street. This is often called second order thinking, and it requires understanding the companies you are researching. And when you take that deeper dive, Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) and Ventas (NYSE: VTR) both look attractive today despite some headline-grabbing negatives.The cannabis space has been growing at a rapid clip, as the drug is increasingly legalized across the United States. Although it's still not legal at the federal level, that is actually a plus for real estate investment trust (REIT) Innovative Industrial Properties. That's because this landlord specializes in net lease sale/leaseback transactions.To quickly summarize, the company buys properties from cannabis growers and then leases them back, with the seller, now the tenant, responsible for most of the operating costs. It's basically a way for the former owner to raise capital while still retaining access to a key property.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|22,53
|-3,06%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSteigende Rezessionsangst: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende - Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben vor dem Wochenende deutlich nach. Die Wall Street verbuchte am Freitag Abgaben. Auf dem chinesischen Festland und in Hongkong ging es deutlich bergab, der japanische Nikkei stieg nach einer längeren Feiertagspause aber an.