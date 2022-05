2 Top Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Is Sleeping On

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With the major exchanges flirting with or fully into bear market territory, investors are moving their funds around and many of the big-momentum stock names of the past couple of years are struggling mightily in 2022. A combination of rising interest rates and fears of a recession has made investors skeptical of many growth stories.In this environment, real estate investment trusts (REITs) often hold up better than the erstwhile highfliers, given their steady dividend income. Some REITs get all of Wall Street's attention, but here are two REITs Wall Street is sleeping on that deserve a closer look. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading