2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There are numerous investing strategies that can make investors richer with enough patience and discipline. But my favorite is undoubtedly dividend growth investing. Even in times of market turbulence, the payouts of world-class dividend stocks tend to move steadily upward over time.Here are two dividend payers that should keep delivering dividend growth to shareholders in the years ahead. Better yet, both of the stocks currently look to be buys for the long haul.Traditional cigarettes are known throughout most of the world to be harmful, but the obvious caveat is that giving up smoking is an exceptionally difficult task. That's precisely why there is such a huge demand for nicotine alternatives that may be less harmful. And arguably no company has been more receptive to these shifting consumer preferences than Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM), the parent company of Marlboro, the top-selling cigarette brand in the world.Continue reading