NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
02.12.2025 13:44:00
2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Hold For a Decade
New investing trends pop up on Wall Street all the time. Over the past seven years, we have witnessed excitement surrounding cannabis stocks, the metaverse, artificial intelligence, and more. However, dividend investing is always in style. Not only do dividend-paying companies tend to have robust businesses, but the regular payouts that income-oriented stocks provide can also help boost long-term returns through dividend reinvestment. That's why it's always worth considering buying shares of top dividend companies. And two that look attractive right now are Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV). Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Pfizer's financial results have been inconsistent at best over the past few years. As a result, the company's shares have lagged the broader stock market. However, the drugmaker has several redeeming qualities, especially as it works diligently to turn things around. Pfizer has rejuvenated its pipeline through acquisition and licensing deals, and now owns promising products that should help boost sales and profits once they earn approval. One of them is PF-4044, an investigational cancer medicine that could challenge Keytruda, the best-selling cancer drug on the market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
