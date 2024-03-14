|
14.03.2024 13:20:00
2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000
It doesn't take a huge sum of money to get started in the stock market. Many investors even like to build up their positions over time -- for example, by buying in thirds. That way you can spread out your purchases and minimize the risk of buying at a market top.Dividend stocks are excellent candidates for a starter position of $1,000 or less. They tend to be stable businesses that can grow earnings through a wide range of selling environments. And you'll immediately benefit from the income that arrives through those steady quarterly payouts. Elect to have those dividends automatically reinvested, meanwhile, and you can amplify your returns by accumulating more shares over the years.Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and Walmart (NYSE: WMT) are great options for fans of passive income who are looking to put some cash to work in the stock market right now. Let's look at some excellent reasons to buy these top dividend giants.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!