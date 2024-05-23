|
23.05.2024 11:05:00
2 Top Dividend Stocks to Pile Into Right Now
Inflation, recession, or not, investors are getting more pumped about the economy. The S&P 500 hit a new high last week and is up 11% year to date, and many companies are reporting growth and stability.Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is reporting declining sales, but investors are cheering its resilience despite inflation and getting ready for a rebound. Realty Income (NYSE: O), conversely, is still suffering from negative investor sentiment related to high interest rates.Both are top dividend stocks that provide passive income regardless of what's happening in the markets. That makes them great picks for when there's uncertainty or any time, and today you can buy them before they get back to gains.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
