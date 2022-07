2 Top Dividend Stocks Trading at Incredibly Cheap Valuations

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A relatively safe way to invest in the stock market is to focus on dividend stocks with strong track records that offer above-average yields. And by narrowing in on stocks that also trade at cheap valuations, you can put yourself in a great position to benefit from both recurring dividend income and capital gains in the future.Two stocks fitting that criteria now are CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ). At a market cap of around $124 billion, CVS is one of the largest healthcare stocks in the world. Not only does it have a popular retail pharmacy business, but CVS also owns health insurer Aetna. It makes for a low-volatility investment that generally doesn't move as wildly as the overall stock market.Continue reading