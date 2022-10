2 Top Dividend Stocks With Decades of Passive Income Potential

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The primary objective of income investing is to pick companies whose dividends are safe and capable of growing over the duration of your investing life. In addition to the retirement benefits that workers collect upon turning retirement age, this reliable stream of rising passive income helps retirees achieve a financially secure retirement.Fast food titan McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) and home improvement king Home Depot (NYSE: HD) could both be great fits for investors seeking stable and steadily increasing dividend income.McDonald's has come a long way since the McDonald brothers opened their first store in 1940 in San Bernardino, California. With a $176 billion market capitalization and almost 40,000 franchised or company-owned restaurants across much of the world, the company has established itself as the most dominant restaurant franchise on the planet. Continue reading