2 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now

E-commerce stocks appear to be deeply out of favor on Wall Street at the moment. The pandemic-driven spending boom that sent millions of shoppers online caused a long growth hangover for leading companies in the space. Slowing growth as the pandemic eased was exacerbated by the weakening economy over the last year. However, investors would do well to focus on the long-term trend of e-commerce spending. Global e-commerce increased from 15% of total retail sales in 2019 to 22% in 2022, according to analysts from Morgan Stanley. These analysts see further investments in logistics, fulfillment capabilities, and mobile adoption driving more expansion over the long term.Investors don't need to look further than Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) for good investment ideas. These two top e-commerce stocks have the ability to deliver stellar returns for investors thanks to their current low share prices. Here's why they are solid long-term investments.Continue reading