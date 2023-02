2 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Wall Street ran away from e-commerce stocks last year as a growth hangover hit the sector. But those fears over the short term have generated some excellent opportunities for patient investors. Consumers are still spending freely in the online niche, despite a slower expansion rate than appeared likely in early 2022.With those positive trends in mind, let's look at a few standout stocks in the sector that are showing solid sales and earnings results. Read on for some good reasons to buy Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) right now .Lululemon shares have been under pressure since the management team lowered its profit margin forecast in early January. The athleisure specialist is seeing extra cost and supply chain pressures at a time when more consumers are getting cautious around spending. There's always the risk of having too much inventory when a recession hits, too.Continue reading