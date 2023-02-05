2 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The global economy is embarking on a massive undertaking. It's reducing its reliance on carbon-spewing fossil fuels by switching to cleaner alternatives. This energy transition will take decades to complete. However, it's a pivot the economy must make to secure a more sustainable future.May energy companies have already started slowly transitioning their business to lower carbon alternatives, which should drive growth for years to come. Two companies with lots of lower-carbon growth potential are Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO). With their shares trading at relatively attractive valuations, they're great energy stocks to buy like there's no tomorrow on the thesis that they'll play a crucial role in supporting a lower carbon future.Kinder Morgan is a leader in North American energy infrastructure. The company has diversified operations, including being a leader in natural gas, petroleum products, and carbon dioxide transportation. Continue reading