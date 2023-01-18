|
2 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now
The simple fact is that oil and natural gas prices go up and down, often in dramatic fashion. So when energy companies turn in great profits, like they are at the moment, investors should start to get worried that the next stage of the cycle is approaching. This potential turn is also why industry giant Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and midstream stalwart Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) are two stocks you might want to own if you are looking to add some energy exposure to your portfolio.Chevron is what's known as an integrated energy company, as it has exposure to everything from drilling (upstream) to pipelines (midstream) to refining and chemicals (downstream). It also has a global footprint, adding even more diversification to the business mix. And with a market cap of around $340 billion, it is an industry giant. It is a good way to get broad exposure to the oil and natural gas industry.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
