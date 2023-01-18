18.01.2023 16:21:00

2 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

The simple fact is that oil and natural gas prices go up and down, often in dramatic fashion. So when energy companies turn in great profits, like they are at the moment, investors should start to get worried that the next stage of the cycle is approaching. This potential turn is also why industry giant Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and midstream stalwart Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) are two stocks you might want to own if you are looking to add some energy exposure to your portfolio.Chevron is what's known as an integrated energy company, as it has exposure to everything from drilling (upstream) to pipelines (midstream) to refining and chemicals (downstream). It also has a global footprint, adding even more diversification to the business mix. And with a market cap of around $340 billion, it is an industry giant. It is a good way to get broad exposure to the oil and natural gas industry.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Top Energy Co Ltd Shanxi (A)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Top Energy Co Ltd Shanxi (A)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NOW Inc When Issued 11,50 -2,54% NOW Inc When Issued
Top Energy Co Ltd Shanxi (A) 6,64 0,15% Top Energy Co Ltd Shanxi (A)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Konjunktursorgen der Anleger: ATX mit deutlichen Verlusten -- DAX unter 15.000 Punkten -- Wall Street startet tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben im Donnerstagshandel kräftig nach. Am US-Aktienmarkt zeigt sich ein tieferer Handelsstart. Die Börsen in Fernost schlugen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen