|
15.05.2024 11:15:00
2 Top ETFs to Buy Now That Could Set You Up for Life
Investing doesn't need to be hard. Just a couple of well-chosen exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can make it easy -- and lucrative.Read on to learn about two great ETFs that can help you safely profit from the growth of the global economy and instantly diversify your portfolio with exposure to thousands of stocks.The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI) is an excellent and relatively low-risk way to invest in U.S. stocks. This well-diversified ETF holds positions in more than 3,700 large-, mid-, and small-cap companies. Industry giants like Microsoft, Apple, and Nvidia are among the fund's largest holdings.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!