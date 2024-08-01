|
2 Top ETFs to Buy Now to Build Lasting Wealth
Despite the occasional dips, the stock market is overall the best way to build wealth. Investing just a few hundred dollars a month can make anyone a millionaire over their working career. And these two ETFs are all you need to do it.The S&P 500 index has advanced from 45 to 5,460 since 1957. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is all you need to jump on this wealth-creating engine. It is set up to track the performance of the index, which provides diversification across the best companies in the world. In fact, the top 10 holdings in the ETF are technological innovators that could benefit substantially in the years to come from artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives.The S&P 500 only includes U.S. companies that have ample market liquidity and a market capitalization of at least $18 billion. Importantly, companies must have reported positive earnings in the most recent quarter, and the sum of the last four quarters.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
