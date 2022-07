2 Top Gaming Stocks to Watch in July

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The pandemic led to stellar results in the stock market for many gaming companies. With more and more players headed outside to "touch grass" and fewer stuck indoors with their computers, those hot and heady days for gaming investors might seem like history. Still, major players in this market don't stay down for long. It may seem as if the bears have come out to play, but two big names might well use this month to grow their presence in the gaming world.Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) owes much of its success to the proliferation of creators with ample time on their hands, both before and after the pandemic lockdowns. It's still a new kid in a space defined by no fewer than two generations of gamers, but Roblox continues to show signs that it will be able to grow in the gaming industry.Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), however, remains an old hand as far as the decades-old video game industry goes. The tech giant continues to snap up smaller, highly successful companies and position itself as a leader ready to challenge all competition.Continue reading