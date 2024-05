2 Top Growth Stocks Down 24% and 50% to Buy With $100

The healthcare industry is full of opportunities for long-term investors to become part-owner in compelling businesses that are changing the future for patients across countless disease areas. You don't have to be rich to invest in the stock market.Whether you're new to investing or simply don't have a ton of extra cash on hand to put toward investing, you can still steadily build your portfolio through methods like dollar -cost averaging. If you have even $100 to invest in stocks right now, here are two top healthcare companies that the market has beaten down recently that you can scoop up with that amount.Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has certainly gone through a lot of shifts the last few years, following the height of its pandemic successes and the slowdown in growth that has followed. Shares are trading for a mere $28 apiece right now, down 24% from one year ago. On the one hand, changes in Pfizer's growth trajectory were inevitable at some point given that that the billions of dollars in revenue and profits provided by its COVID-19 products would hit a cliff.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel