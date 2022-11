2 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Disastrous results from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Meta (NASDAQ: META) have many fearing another "tech wreck" is upon us. But even the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index, which is down 30% this year, is still nowhere near the dramatic decline it suffered in 2000 when it lost 56% of its value, or the massive 78% plunge it took in 2008.And both of those collapses ultimately resulted in multi-year bull market runs. That's the thing about downturns: While they're never fun, they mark excellent opportunities to buy great growth stocks at values not seen in some time. Continue reading