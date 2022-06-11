|
11.06.2022 13:20:00
2 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now
The stocks that typically deliver the highest returns over time are ones where the underlying businesses are reporting blazing revenue growth with lots of opportunities to expand. The best companies to invest in will post high rates of revenue growth even during a bear market like we're seeing now, with the Nasdaq Composite down nearly 30% from its previous high.A small investment of $500 can multiply into thousands with the right growth stocks. Here are two promising ideas to get you started.One area of the economy that will continue to produce winning stocks over the long term is e-commerce. MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) is the largest online commerce and payments provider in Latin America -- one of the fastest-growing e-commerce markets in the world. The company has consistently grown revenue and total payments volume at high rates over the last several years, turning a $500 investment in 2012 into $12,000 at the stock's high in 2021. Continue reading
