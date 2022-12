2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in a Historic Nasdaq Bear Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Recession fears have sent the Nasdaq Composite plunging into a bear market. The tech-heavy index is currently 31% off its high, marking its sharpest decline in the past decade. Losses of that magnitude can rattle even the most experienced investors, but there is a silver lining to that historic bear market: The Nasdaq has recovered from every past downturn, and there is no reason to believe this one is any different.With that in mind, the current situation is a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity for patient investors, and excellent stocks like The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) are trading at attractive valuations.The Trade Desk is an ad tech company. Its demand side platform (DSP) automates the ad buying process, enabling marketers to create and optimize data-driven campaigns across digital channels like desktop, mobile, and connected TV. Despite tough competition, The Trade Desk has distinguished itself through product innovation and a reputation for transparency.