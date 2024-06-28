|
28.06.2024 15:45:00
2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in June
Growth stocks aren't for every investor, but companies with strong balance sheets and clear paths to growth can deliver winning returns through the years. As with any other stock, you need to make sure there is a clear value proposition to the business you are buying, that it is on solid financial footing, and that it has the ability to correct potential weaknesses.You also should be sure that any stock you buy reflects a business you understand and fundamentally feel is a wise addition to your portfolio based on your risk tolerance level and overall financial objectives. On that note, if you have cash to invest in the stock market right now, here are two top growth stocks to consider.Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) provides cloud solutions for life sciences companies. Its clients include some of the largest pharmaceutical and healthcare companies in the world, such as Merck, Johnson & Johnson, Novo Nordisk, and Eli Lilly. In recent years, it has also grown the cohort of consumer goods companies utilizing its unique cloud solutions, with customers including Colgate-Palmolive, Unilever, and Mattel.
