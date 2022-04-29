2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Through Any Market Crash

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The idea of a market crash makes many investors nervous, but downturns are probably more common than you realize. Over the last 50 years, the S&P 500 has fallen at least 10% on 26 different occasions, including the current market correction. That's about once every two years. Unfortunately, it's impossible to predict the onset or duration of those events, which means you will eventually get burned if you try to time the market.However, despite frequent corrections, the S&P 500 has still generated an annualized return of 7.6% over the last five decades. That's why investors should put money into the market on a regular basis, whether stock prices are going up or down. Building on that idea, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) look like smart stocks to buy and hold through any market crash.Here's why.Continue reading