20.12.2022 12:15:00
2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now in a Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity
2022 has been a year like no other, marked by 40-year-high inflation, rising interest rates, and rampant economic uncertainty. One of the things that no doubt stands out for investors is the ongoing bear market. The Nasdaq Composite has taken the brunt of the punishment, currently down 33% since late last year, still suffering from its worst outing since 2008.This dark cloud has a silver lining for investors who have seen this movie before. The opportunity to buy top growth stocks at discounted prices is unparalleled in times like these, with some of the world's most popular companies selling at multi-year lows. Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) and Block (NYSE: SQ) are two such examples, falling 72% and 78%, respectively, from their highs reached in 2021. Neither company has ever experienced a decline of this magnitude.That said, a falling stock price doesn't necessarily mean the business is in trouble. Investors who can distinguish between the two, however, are most likely to benefit from these once-in-a-decade buying opportunities.Continue reading
