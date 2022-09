2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The U.S. equity market has been challenged in 2022 as soaring inflation, rising interest rates, continued pandemic-related supply chain issues, and fears of recession have combined to negatively impact investor sentiment. The major indices are all down by double-digit percentages so far this year.While predicting how the market will behave short-term is a fool's errand, history has shown that a market rebound will eventually come and a bear market has always been followed by a strong market recovery. That suggests savvy investors should focus on picking up stocks of fundamentally sound companies while their prices are relatively low.Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are two growth stocks trading at a discount right now that are worth further consideration. Let's look at why you might want to buy these two on the dip.Continue reading