2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The U.S. stock market has been off to a rocky start in 2022. Rising inflation, expected interest rate hikes, supply-chain disruptions, global tensions, and forecasts of a global economic slowdown continue to weigh on the market. With the U.S. Federal Reserve recently reiterating its stance on tightening monetary policy, growth stocks have again come under significant pressure.However, such a crisis can also prove to be an attractive opportunity for retail investors to pick up high-quality stocks, such as Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) at reasonable prices.Here's why the long-term prospects of these two growth stocks seem bright right now .Continue reading