2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Bear markets aren't fun. But instead of panicking, investors should look at this as an opportunity to bet on quality companies at significant discounts. MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) have what it takes to survive these challenging times and bounce back better than ever. Let's explore some reasons why. Down 25% year to date, MGM Resorts hasn't escaped the 2022 market plunge. But the company's casinos and hotels are relatively inflation-resistant. And business is roaring back to life as the world shrugs off the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, so it might be time for investors to make a potentially winning bet. Continue reading