2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Growth stocks may not be at their zenith as they were in the earlier days of the pandemic, but that doesn't mean that all companies in this space have exhausted their long-term growth potential. On the contrary, even companies that are seeing share prices decline in the current environment are still recording steady business growth that portends well for a future recovery. Here are two such stocks to consider adding to your portfolio in 2023 and holding for the next three to five years at least. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) faced its share of murky economic waters in the past, but it should come as no surprise that the current environment, where both enterprise and consumer spending remain generally depressed, has presented growth changes for this tech giant. Even so, the company's long-standing and continued leadership in industries with superior runways for growth ahead, like e-commerce and cloud computing, can help it to withstand these near-term shifts while remaining well-poised for the future as spending in these areas recovers.