2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

2022 is off to a trying start for many investors, especially because of the massive opportunity to invest in growth stocks. Inflation appears to be much more than transitory, and the Federal Reserve is necessarily turning more hawkish. As a result, several growth stocks have gone on sale for investors with a long-term vision.Two stocks that are ripe for the picking are Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD). Google has just posted tremendous results for 2021 and still has a long runway for growth. CrowdStrike operates in the red-hot cybersecurity industry and currently trades well down from its 52-week high.Source: Getty ImagesContinue reading