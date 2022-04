2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Traditionally, considering an early purchase of an initial public offering (IPO) is an inherently high risk/high reward proposition. While it is wise to wait and see a few quarters' worth of earnings reports and data from a newly public company, the allure of an immediate run-up in price attracts many investors to recent IPOs. Here's a look at two 2021 IPOs that drew a lot of early attention that now look more promising than ever despite their volatile first years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading