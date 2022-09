2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a tough year for growth stocks. Rising interest rates and a shift in consumer spending have thrown cold water on a number of high-growth names. At the same time, valuations broadly have come down and businesses' growth rates have slowed. However, that doesn't mean investors should give up on growth stocks. Market sentiment should eventually swing back in their favor, and there are a number of growth names that look compelling even in the current market environment. Two in particular that look to me like long-term winners are Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI) and GitLab (NASDAQ: GTLB).Continue reading